Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will announce $168.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the highest is $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

