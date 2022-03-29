Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $143.47 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

