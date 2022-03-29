Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $446.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,451. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $319.70 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.