Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post sales of $191.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.88 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $780.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.99 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.
STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:STOR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.
About STORE Capital (Get Rating)
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
