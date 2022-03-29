Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to post $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.48 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

