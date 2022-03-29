Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 34.21

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 34.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

