Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $239.53

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.