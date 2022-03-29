Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 466,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,362. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

