Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $16.37

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,618. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
