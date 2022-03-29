Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $101.17

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

PLNT stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

