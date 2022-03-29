Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $29.25

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOR opened at $6.37 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

