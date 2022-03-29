Brokers Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $90.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

