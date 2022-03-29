Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.84

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 2466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

