Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $54,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Accolade by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ACCD stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 708,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

