Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $63,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

WPC traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.