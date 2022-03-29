Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 73,098 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $576,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

CDNS traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,210. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

