Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 84,251 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $710,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,401. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.