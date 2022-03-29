Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 857,340 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $57,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,184. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

