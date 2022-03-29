Brown Advisory Inc. Has $69.18 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,533 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $69,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

JBT traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. 153,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,119. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

