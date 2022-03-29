Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,128,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $239,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,050,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,145,000 after purchasing an additional 333,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 7,396,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,395. The stock has a market cap of $206.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

