Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 787,670 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $445,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. 8,955,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

