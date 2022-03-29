Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $47,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of POR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 397,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

