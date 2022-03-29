Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,200,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 657,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $284.72. 33,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.