Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 69,781 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,781 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.31% of Etsy worth $364,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. 3,077,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average is $198.92. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.