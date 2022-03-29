Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

