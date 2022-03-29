Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,969,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,208,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

