Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,074,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,785. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.93 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.