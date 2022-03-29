Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 24,444 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 7,397,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,333,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

