Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,194. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

