Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 25,204 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. 8,500,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.