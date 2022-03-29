BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.36.

DOO opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$93.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.12. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

