Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €49.00 ($53.85) price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

