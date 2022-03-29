Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Burford Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BUR stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.