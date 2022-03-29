Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 6.5%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 21,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,071,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

