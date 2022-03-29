Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,244 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NYSE:EQR opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

