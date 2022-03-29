Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Shares of COST stock opened at $565.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $348.84 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

