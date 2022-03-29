Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $54.13

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $52.68. Cactus shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

