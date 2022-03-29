California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRC. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,610 shares of company stock worth $26,937,487 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.