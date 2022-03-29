Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLXF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

