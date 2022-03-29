Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.