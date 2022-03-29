Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 88.0% in March

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Canfor has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

