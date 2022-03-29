Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

NYSE COF traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $135.69. 2,233,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

