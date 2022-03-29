Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.51. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.