Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

