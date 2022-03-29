Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) vs. BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Financial Survey

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Mining 0 0 7 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Capstone Mining $794.80 million 3.05 $226.83 million $0.54 10.85

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining 28.54% 25.45% 15.15%

Summary

Capstone Mining beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

