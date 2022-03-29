Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

