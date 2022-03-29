Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Centrica stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 5,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,231. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

