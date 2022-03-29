Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Centrica stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 5,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,231. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

