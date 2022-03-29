Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $522,863.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $104.97 million and $522,863.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.07123277 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.02 or 0.99686478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,968,959 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.