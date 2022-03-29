Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

