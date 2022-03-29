Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Capitalization Hits $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain Guardians

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

